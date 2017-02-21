ECN Capital looks for acquisition targets after sale to PNC

Steve Hudson's specialty lender, ECN Capital Corp., is fuelling up for its next round of acquisitions through the $1.25-billion sale of its U.S. commercial- and vendor-finance business. On Tuesday, ECN said it would unload a business that helps companies lease equipment in the United States - everything from construction diggers to big rigs and even large kitchen appliances for franchises.

