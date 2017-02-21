ECN Capital looks for acquisition tar...

ECN Capital looks for acquisition targets after sale to PNC

Steve Hudson's specialty lender, ECN Capital Corp., is fuelling up for its next round of acquisitions through the $1.25-billion sale of its U.S. commercial- and vendor-finance business. On Tuesday, ECN said it would unload a business that helps companies lease equipment in the United States - everything from construction diggers to big rigs and even large kitchen appliances for franchises.

