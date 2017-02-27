Doubts over merger of London Stock Ex...

Doubts over merger of London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Monday, March 17, 2008 file photo, a man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. The London Stock Exchange says its planned merger with the Deutsche Boerse is likely to be blocked after the European Commission raised anti-trust concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It Is Time to Send Richard Arcara, David Cheeve... 7 hr To Send Cheever T... 1
When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M... 8 hr Cheever The Sinner 2
DC Trump Needs to Stand Up and Respond to the F... Sun Trump The Fraud 1
John Koskinen Is Not Friend of DC Trump...Bewar... Sun The Real Enemy 1
It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to... Sun Send Him to Jail 2
The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16) Feb 25 Rrb 6
I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor... Feb 25 Han Ban Giant 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC