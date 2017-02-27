Dominion Voltage Inc. DVI and NRTC Team Up To Assist Grid Modernization Efforts
Today , Dominion Voltage Inc. , the leader in Volt/VAR optimization "VVO" solutions and a subsidiary of Dominion Resources Inc. , announced that they have entered into a value added reseller agreement with NRTC that will deliver DVI's full solution set to the electric cooperative marketplace. The energy industry is undergoing a transformation across the country as efforts are made to modernize the electric grid.
