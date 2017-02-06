Dominion Resources plans to change name to Dominion Energy
Chairman, president and CEO Thomas Farrell II said in a statement that the new name will unify the company's brands throughout the 18 states where it does business. The change will take place later in the year, pending the approval of shareholders at the company's annual meeting this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|16
|US Will Soon Be Behind China In Its Size of Eco...
|8 hr
|Global Economy
|1
|None of DC Trump's Campaign Promises Is Going V...
|11 hr
|You Can Wish
|1
|Cheever Passed His Evil Spirits to Nicole To Be...
|13 hr
|Nicole The Squatter
|1
|China's Passenger Jet Will Fly All Over The Wor...
|15 hr
|To Aim High
|1
|David Cheever Is Having Fun with His Supper Bow...
|17 hr
|Supper Bowl Cheever
|3
|Do Not Tell US Is Innocent to DC Trump...What H...
|Sun
|What Innocence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC