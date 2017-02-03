Deutsche Bank Said to Cut Jobs in Equ...

Deutsche Bank Said to Cut Jobs in Equities, Fixed Income

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Deutsche Bank AG is about to eliminate staff at its trading business, according to a person familiar with the matter, a day after reporting results for the unit that missed analysts' expectations. The bank will cut as much as 17 percent of staff globally in its equities unit and reduce fixed-income headcount by as much as 6 percent, with notices to be served to employees soon, the person said.

