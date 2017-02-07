Deutsche Bank Israel CEO Arrested on Alleged VAT Violations
Boaz Schwartz, Deutsche Bank AG's chief executive officer in Israel, was arrested over alleged value-added-tax violations involving the company's clients, the latest setback in the German firm's attempts to end years of legal issues and misconduct. Schwartz, suspected of misreporting 550 million shekels of transactions, was arrested on Tuesday, a day after tax authorities raided the bank's offices in Israel, seizing executives' laptops and mobile phones, according to a statement from the Israel Tax Authority.
