Debt, housing risk in more rate cuts: RBA
Soaring household debt and housing prices could make it "dangerous" to cut interest rates, the head of the Reserve Bank of Australia says. Dr Philip Lowe has told a federal parliamentary economics committee that while a deeper cut to the official cash rate could deliver a short-term boost to jobs and inflation but also push already-high property prices and household debt levels to worrying levels.
