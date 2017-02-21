Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** France's Safran on Thursday rejected criticism by a UK hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace and pledged to stand firm as a spat intensified over plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier. ** Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, has put its Asian wealth management business under review, which could lead to its sale, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

