Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** France's Safran on Thursday rejected criticism by a UK hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace and pledged to stand firm as a spat intensified over plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier. ** Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, has put its Asian wealth management business under review, which could lead to its sale, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Rrb
|6
|I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor...
|5 hr
|Han Ban Giant
|1
|David Liar Cheever Needs To Watch Out Oba's Cur...
|6 hr
|Oba Curse
|1
|My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R...
|6 hr
|Han Ban Giant
|3
|That Black Oba From Africa Did You In by Piling...
|8 hr
|Oba Done You In
|1
|When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M...
|9 hr
|Stone Lion Curse
|1
|David Cheever Is The Sinner to Cause Irreparabl...
|9 hr
|Cheever Sins
|5
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC