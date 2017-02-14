Comerica Bank, FHLB Dallas Award $21K...

Comerica Bank, FHLB Dallas Award $21K Grant to Oak Cliff Nonprofit

The Business Assistance Center , an Oak Cliff, Texas-based nonprofit, has been awarded a $21,000 grant through the Partnership Grant Program from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and FHLB Dallas member institution, Comerica Bank. The grant was presented to BAC at a ceremonious check presentation today in Dallas.

