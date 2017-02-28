Citigroup Said to Be in Talks for Sau...

Citigroup Said to Be in Talks for Saudi Arabia Banking License an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. is in advanced discussions for a banking license in Saudi Arabia, returning after a more than 10-year absence from the kingdom, as the bank looks for ways to capitalize on financial reforms, according to people familiar with the matter. The New York-based bank has started sounding out potential staff in expectation that the license application will succeed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Suspicious Meeting between Cheever and Kosk... 16 hr To Send Cheever T... 1
It Is Time to Send Richard Arcara, David Cheeve... Mon To Send Cheever T... 1
When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M... Mon Cheever The Sinner 2
DC Trump Needs to Stand Up and Respond to the F... Sun Trump The Fraud 1
John Koskinen Is Not Friend of DC Trump...Bewar... Sun The Real Enemy 1
It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to... Sun Send Him to Jail 2
The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16) Feb 25 Rrb 6
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC