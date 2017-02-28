Citigroup Said to Be in Talks for Saudi Arabia Banking License an hour ago

Citigroup Inc. is in advanced discussions for a banking license in Saudi Arabia, returning after a more than 10-year absence from the kingdom, as the bank looks for ways to capitalize on financial reforms, according to people familiar with the matter. The New York-based bank has started sounding out potential staff in expectation that the license application will succeed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

