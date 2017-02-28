Citigroup Said to Be in Talks for Saudi Arabia Banking License an hour ago
Citigroup Inc. is in advanced discussions for a banking license in Saudi Arabia, returning after a more than 10-year absence from the kingdom, as the bank looks for ways to capitalize on financial reforms, according to people familiar with the matter. The New York-based bank has started sounding out potential staff in expectation that the license application will succeed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Suspicious Meeting between Cheever and Kosk...
|16 hr
|To Send Cheever T...
|1
|It Is Time to Send Richard Arcara, David Cheeve...
|Mon
|To Send Cheever T...
|1
|When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M...
|Mon
|Cheever The Sinner
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Stand Up and Respond to the F...
|Sun
|Trump The Fraud
|1
|John Koskinen Is Not Friend of DC Trump...Bewar...
|Sun
|The Real Enemy
|1
|It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to...
|Sun
|Send Him to Jail
|2
|The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|Rrb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC