Caveat emptor: retailers in awkward spot as Trump boycott builds momentum

Caroline Starr stopped shopping at Hudson's Bay stores several months ago when she first heard of an online campaign to boycott companies that support then-Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and his family's brand. But when the president announced his latest executive order last week - a 90-day ban preventing citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. - she started to encourage others to join her "Baycotting" via Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.