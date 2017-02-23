Cash-strapped Canadians put less into TFSAs in 2016, survey finds
A new survey suggests Canadians contributed less to their tax-free savings accounts last year, mostly because they didn't have enough money to invest. The Bank of Montreal's annual TFSA survey found respondents contributed an average of $4,592 into their accounts last year - $939 less than the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15)
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk...
|2 hr
|The Evil Alliance
|2
|DC Trump Needs To Rid Off All the Misfits in US...
|4 hr
|To No Man Land
|1
|Disregard Of What Midget Cheever's Advice to DC...
|5 hr
|For Cheever to Kn...
|1
|Never Be Fooled by the Sins of Dirty and Filthy...
|7 hr
|Liar Cheever
|3
|Never Listen To That Midget And Moran Cheever W...
|7 hr
|Front Line Defens...
|1
|Your Debts Will Destroy You, Don't Forget!
|8 hr
|That Dumb Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC