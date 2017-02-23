Cash-strapped Canadians put less into...

Cash-strapped Canadians put less into TFSAs in 2016, survey finds

11 hrs ago

A new survey suggests Canadians contributed less to their tax-free savings accounts last year, mostly because they didn't have enough money to invest. The Bank of Montreal's annual TFSA survey found respondents contributed an average of $4,592 into their accounts last year - $939 less than the year before.

