Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
Cadence Design Systems Inc updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35.
