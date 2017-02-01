Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Iss...

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems Inc updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35.

