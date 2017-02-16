Cabinet approves acquisition of subsidiary banks of State Bank of India
New Delhi, Feb 15 : The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the acquisition by the State Bank of India of its subsidiary banks namely State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore. The Cabinet also approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the State Bank of India Act, 1959 and the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Agents Need to Raid and Arrest that Squatte...
|1 hr
|To Deport Cheever
|1
|The Trump Fence Will Be A Legacy If It Is Ever ...
|10 hr
|Trump Fence
|1
|Dark Murky Cheever Will Face Criminal Prosecuti...
|11 hr
|Dark Murky Cheever
|1
|1843 Black Eagle Mexican Bond for Sale (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Jupsten
|545
|The Noted Leaker, David Cheever Soon Became Dar...
|16 hr
|Dark Murky Cheever
|1
|The Weakness of US Defense in East Coast Is Ful...
|17 hr
|The Debilitated C...
|3
|It Is Futile and Wasting Of Time to Talk Allian...
|17 hr
|The Ghost Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC