Cabinet approves acquisition of subsidiary banks of State Bank of India

New Delhi, Feb 15 : The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the acquisition by the State Bank of India of its subsidiary banks namely State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore. The Cabinet also approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the State Bank of India Act, 1959 and the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956.

