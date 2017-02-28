Bullish Mom and Pop Investors Are Beh...

Bullish Mom and Pop Investors Are Behind This Historic Market Rally

6 hrs ago Read more: News Max

That's the takeaway from data tracking money flows into and out of stocks, according to an analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The telltale sign retail investors are behind the longest string of U.S. stock highs in decades? An $83 billion surge of cash into passive strategies so far this year amid a $15 billion withdrawal from actively managed funds.

