Buffett mulls change to canny Bank of...

Buffett mulls change to canny Bank of America stake if dividend rises

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 25 Warren Buffett said on Saturday he plans to stick with the shrewd bet that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc made on Bank of America Corp, but might eventually swap the preferred stock that Berkshire owns into common stock. Berkshire bought $5 billion of Bank of America preferred stock carrying a 6 percent dividend, or $300 million annually, in August 2011, when many investors worried about the second-largest U.S. bank's capital needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to... 7 hr Send Him to Jail 1
The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16) 13 hr Rrb 6
I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor... 14 hr Han Ban Giant 1
David Liar Cheever Needs To Watch Out Oba's Cur... 15 hr Oba Curse 1
My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R... 15 hr Han Ban Giant 3
That Black Oba From Africa Did You In by Piling... 17 hr Oba Done You In 1
When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M... 18 hr Stone Lion Curse 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC