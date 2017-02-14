Boomers not planning for long retirement: RBC poll
The RBC Financial Independence in Retirement Poll found only about one-third of baby boomers plan on adjusting their lifestyle plans in order to prepare for three decades after they retire. The poll finds Canadians are most concerned about maintaining their standard of living , having enough savings and covering healthcare costs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Old Fools Thought Euro-zones Still A Plac...
|7 hr
|The Pound Collapse
|1
|Send All The Misfits in US to Canada or Bond Bu...
|8 hr
|The Bond Bust
|1
|American Media Concluded That Black Maggot Oba ...
|10 hr
|Oba Revenge
|1
|That Black Murky Cheever Aligned Cohn and Demon...
|16 hr
|For Cheever To Know
|1
|The Team of Cheever + Koskinen Faced A Bad Omen...
|16 hr
|A Bad Omen
|2
|Abe of Japan Revealed That DC Trump Is A Good L...
|Mon
|A Good Listener
|1
|One Filthy Tibetan Beggar In Exile Tried to Mee...
|Mon
|Damned Tibetan Liar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC