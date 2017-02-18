BofA Bumps CEO Moynihan's Pay 25% as Citigroup Cuts Corbat's
Bank of America Corp. awarded Chief Executive Officer Brian T. Moynihan $20 million for his work last year, raising his compensation 25 percent, while Citigroup Inc. cut CEO Mike Corbat's by 6.1 percent to $15.5 million. Moynihan received $18.5 million in stock grants for 2016, according to a regulatory filing Friday, up from the $14.5 million he received for 2015.
