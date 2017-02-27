BMO, Scotiabank beat expectations, but beyond the numbers, concerns arise
Two of Canada's big banks reported first-quarter results Tuesday that were higher than expected, but the earnings were driven by potentially unstable trading revenues as slowing loan growth and rock-bottom interest rates offset gains. The Bank of Montreal reported net income of $1.49 billion, up 39 per cent from a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The US Courts in Washington, DC Can Not Send An...
|1 hr
|A Shocking Neglie...
|1
|The Suspicious Meeting between Cheever and Kosk...
|18 hr
|To Send Cheever T...
|1
|It Is Time to Send Richard Arcara, David Cheeve...
|Mon
|To Send Cheever T...
|1
|When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M...
|Mon
|Cheever The Sinner
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Stand Up and Respond to the F...
|Feb 26
|Trump The Fraud
|1
|John Koskinen Is Not Friend of DC Trump...Bewar...
|Feb 26
|The Real Enemy
|1
|It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to...
|Feb 26
|Send Him to Jail
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC