Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Vice Chairman Sells $8,999,397.32 in Stock
Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 199,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $8,999,397.32.
