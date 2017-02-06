Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ...

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given a 6.60 Price Target at S&P Global Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a 5.95 target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 40 min General Zod the r... 35
The Dark Murky American Media Need To Shut Up F... 3 hr Dark Murky Media 1
The Filthy Yahoo News Lied About Diaoyu Island ... 3 hr Filthy Yahoo News 2
Only Fools In US Can Be Fooled By A Large Pool ... 11 hr Find Gold In The ... 1
That Idiotic Fox News Needs to Learn The Meanin... 11 hr The Thief 2
The Filthy Fox News Need to Educate and Learn t... 16 hr Filthy Fox News 2
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Mon Wildchild 16
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC