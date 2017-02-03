Baggett named - Citizen of the Year'

Terry Baggett was named the 2016 "Citizen of the Year" at Saturday's Douglas County Chamber Awards Banquet. Randy Whitaker, 2017 Chamber Board Chairman, presented the award to Baggett.

