Australian Banks Tell Apple a " Ita s...

Australian Banks Tell Apple a " Ita s Not About Your Fees, Ita s About Access to NFC

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The group of Australian banks applying to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for permission to jointly negotiate over access to Apple Pay and the Near Field Communication * function on iPhones, have today announced they have narrowed the application to solely focus on open access to the NFC function. Open access to the NFC function on iPhone is required to enable real choice and real competition for consumers, and to facilitate innovation and investment in the digital wallets available to Australians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let CNN News Guide You to Rock Bottom With Blac... 1 hr Rock Bottom Menta... 1
That Filthy Yahoo News Fooled You Again about W... 2 hr Go To Hell 3
Don't Blame China for N. Korea Missile Test Wit... 2 hr I Told You So 1
DC Trump Needs to Address the Refugees Issue an... 13 hr Can You Afford 1
David Cheever Will Feed the DC Swamp with All H... 18 hr Cheever Black Mur... 1
David Cheever Was Shut Up Permanently for Steal... 20 hr Cheever Mouth No ... 1
Kim of N. Korea Sent An Urgent Message for DC T... Sat Kim Message 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC