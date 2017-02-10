Australian Banks Tell Apple a " Ita s Not About Your Fees, Ita s About Access to NFC

The group of Australian banks applying to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for permission to jointly negotiate over access to Apple Pay and the Near Field Communication * function on iPhones, have today announced they have narrowed the application to solely focus on open access to the NFC function. Open access to the NFC function on iPhone is required to enable real choice and real competition for consumers, and to facilitate innovation and investment in the digital wallets available to Australians.

