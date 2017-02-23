Apple 13% Rally Threatens to End Brie...

Apple 13% Rally Threatens to End Brief Stock Picker Renaissance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The iPhone maker, under-owned by the majority of actively managed funds according to Citigroup Inc., has jumped 13 percent this month to a record, poised for its best return relative to the S&P 500 in three years. Its contribution to the benchmark gauge is almost four times greater than any other stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Sad And Sorry Marks of Filthy And Low Spani... 1 hr Filipino Beggars 2
No More Food and Money to Filipino Beggars for ... 2 hr Filipino Beggars 1
DC Trump Needs To Know Where US Stands In The G... 2 hr For Trump To Know 1
Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15) 15 hr Guest 4
The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk... 16 hr The Evil Alliance 2
DC Trump Needs To Rid Off All the Misfits in US... 17 hr To No Man Land 1
Disregard Of What Midget Cheever's Advice to DC... 18 hr For Cheever to Kn... 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC