Apple 13% Rally Threatens to End Brief Stock Picker Renaissance
The iPhone maker, under-owned by the majority of actively managed funds according to Citigroup Inc., has jumped 13 percent this month to a record, poised for its best return relative to the S&P 500 in three years. Its contribution to the benchmark gauge is almost four times greater than any other stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sad And Sorry Marks of Filthy And Low Spani...
|1 hr
|Filipino Beggars
|2
|No More Food and Money to Filipino Beggars for ...
|2 hr
|Filipino Beggars
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Know Where US Stands In The G...
|2 hr
|For Trump To Know
|1
|Andre Dan Gianuzzi is still a con man! (May '15)
|15 hr
|Guest
|4
|The Plot To Postpone The Departure of John Kosk...
|16 hr
|The Evil Alliance
|2
|DC Trump Needs To Rid Off All the Misfits in US...
|17 hr
|To No Man Land
|1
|Disregard Of What Midget Cheever's Advice to DC...
|18 hr
|For Cheever to Kn...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC