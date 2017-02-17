Aggravated Robbery, Assault Added To ...

Aggravated Robbery, Assault Added To Extortion Charge

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Joshua D. Tweed, 29, of 209 E. Broyles St., was charged Thursday with two felony counts of extortion that involved contact with victims on social media. After being taken into custody, the Greene County Sheriff's Department served Tweed with other warrants Friday charging him with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs To Question John Koskinen About ... 1 hr Who Stole The Money 1
My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R... 3 hr My Life The Open ... 1
Lori Davidson Needs to Learn Who Saved All Thos... 4 hr China Your Savior 1
All Cars in Xinjiang of China Are Required to E... 4 hr The Prosperity in... 1
The Short Lived Intrusion To S. China Sea Expos... 6 hr Dumb Lori 3
DC Trump Needs To Learn That Starving Greeks Ar... 10 hr Let Greeks In 1
Russia Is Prepared Ahead For Any Confrontation ... 23 hr The Dossier From ... 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC