4-year-old Somali girl reunited with mom in Minnesota

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, Samira Dahir holds up a picture of her daughter, Mushkaad, in Minneapolis. Dahir, who is Somali but also a legal U.S. resident, became pregnant after she was granted refugee status and faced a gut-wrenching decision in 2013: Put her own resettlement on hold for several more years and re-apply with her daughter, or leave her little girl behind and try to bring her to the U.S. later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.