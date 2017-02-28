1 dead, 26 hurt in charter bus crash

1 dead, 26 hurt in charter bus crash

10 hrs ago

A fire official says the number of people injured in a fatal head-on crash between a tour bus and two cars has risen to 26. He says 17 others were also taken to hospitals. The crash happened when two vehicles collided on State Route 58 in the Mojave Desert, about two miles east of Highway 395.

