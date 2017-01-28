Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)...

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Insider David L. Larson Sells 2,040 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Wintrust Financial Corporation insider David L. Larson sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $148,042.80.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dtc s2s (Apr '13) 11 hr mr chill 33
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 16 hr Mosaic is evil 4
News Business Highlights 16 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Dark Murky Cheever's Monetary Gifts to Koskinen... 21 hr Cheever Time Line 1
Han Ban Chinese Celebrate the Lunar New Year in... 23 hr Lunar New Year 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Fri The Real Donald T... 14
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) Fri AIPAC is treason 11
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC