Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Insider David L. Larson Sells 2,040 Shares of Stock
Wintrust Financial Corporation insider David L. Larson sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $148,042.80.
