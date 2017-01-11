Will Bank of America Raise Its Dividend This Year?
I say this with a high degree of confidence because it's essentially just echoing what Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has said since he took over in 2010. In one of his earliest interviews, in 2011, he told Fortune's Shawn Tully that his goal was to first build up the bank's capital levels after which he'd return most of the bank's earnings to shareholders.
