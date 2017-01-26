Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - even when people fight to save them?
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - even when people fight to save them?. In it, CBC News reports that:
A time-consuming, backlogged heritage designation process contributes to the loss of historic Toronto buildings, like the Stollerys building at Yonge and Bloor Streets. Earlier this month, the unexpected teardown of a midtown Bank of Montreal building - a 110-year-old, beaux arts-style neighbourhood fixture - was met with outcry from heritage preservation supporters.
Toronto, Canada
#1 6 hrs ago
