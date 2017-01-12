Wells Fargo was silent about fake acc...

Wells Fargo was silent about fake account probe for at least 6 months

14 hrs ago

Yet it has now emerged that Wells Fargo stayed silent for at least six months about the fact that authorities were investigating the bank's creation of fake accounts. Wells Fargo confirmed on Thursday that it was in talks with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about unauthorized accounts as early as March 2016.

