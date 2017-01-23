Wells Fargo to stop giving branches advance notice of inspections

British workers saw their pay grow at the fastest pace in more than a year in the three months to November, adding to signs that the U.K. economy ended 2016 strongly despite the shock of the Brexit vote. Lyndsay Wasser, co-chair of the privacy group at McMillan LLP, sat down with Canadian HR Reporter to discuss pitfalls and benefits of using social media to conduct background checks during the recruitment process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian HR Reporter.