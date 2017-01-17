Wells Fargo to merge international business with wholesale banking
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit. The bank also named Richard Yorke, who previously headed the international group, chief operating officer for the wholesale banking business.
