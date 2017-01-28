Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. - Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.
