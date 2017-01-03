US stock indexes veer higher in midday trading; oil slides
Banks led the major U.S. stock indexes higher in midday trading Tuesday, as the market recouped some of its losses from the day before. Consumer goods and industrials stocks also rose, while real estate companies were the biggest laggard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Is A Loyal and Faithful Servant t...
|18 min
|Cheever The Servant
|1
|IRS and TIGTA Are Looking For David Cheever Thr...
|2 hr
|Cheever In Hiding
|1
|David Cheever Is Crowned The Liar Cheever For H...
|2 hr
|Liar Cheever
|1
|T. Rex Tillerson Is Withered Like A Fallen Leaf...
|3 hr
|Thomas T Lee
|2
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|3 hr
|Thomas T Lee
|5
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|4 hr
|Thomas T Lee
|2
|Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect...
|4 hr
|Thomas T Lee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC