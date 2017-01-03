US stock indexes veer higher in midda...

US stock indexes veer higher in midday trading; oil slides

15 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Banks led the major U.S. stock indexes higher in midday trading Tuesday, as the market recouped some of its losses from the day before. Consumer goods and industrials stocks also rose, while real estate companies were the biggest laggard.

