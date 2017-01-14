US Banks to Stay in Fashion as Earnings Kick off

U.S. bank stocks will stay in favor with investors as long as earnings reports in the coming week show an improving profit outlook while investors wait to see if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump lives up to his campaign promises. Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America kicked off the earnings season on a positive note on Friday, sending the S&P 500's banking sub-sector up as much as 2.3 percent to its highest since February 2008 before paring gains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.