UPDATE 1-MOVES-JPMorgan investment banking vice chairman Stephen Berenson retires

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Berenson joined JPMorgan in 1984 and for the last 12 years has worked globally across industry groups on investment banking relationships, the memo said.

