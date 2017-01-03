Update 1-Latam Close-One issuer raise...

Update 1-Latam Close-One issuer raises Us$4bn in LatAm primary market

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras announced a new bond sale on Monday as it seeks to finance a debt tender. The company is approaching accounts with five and 10-year bonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect... 5 hr Jack Ma Offered T... 1
Great customer 8 hr Nomirepayments5494 1
David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist... 14 hr From Rag To Raggedy 1
David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S... 14 hr Smort Fisher 3
AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico. 14 hr Smort Cheever 2
A New Model Is Being Tested at Auto Industry to... 14 hr Filthy Fisher 4
DC Trump Needs to Know that Europe Tried Border... Sun The Border Tax 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC