UPDATE 1-Honduras names banks for US dollar bond roadshow
The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup for a US dollar bond roadshow, a bank on the deal told IFR. The borrower will be in London on Thursday and Friday.
