UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger make markets healthier - Blackrock

Jan 16 Blackrock, the second-largest shareholder in both Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group, publicly voiced its support for the $28 billion merger of the two European exchanges as key regulatory decisions on the tie-up loom. Deutsche Boerse and LSEG have been working to overcome regulatory hurdles holding up the merger and looking to appease antitrust regulators.

