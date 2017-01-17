Upcoming Deadline for Form SHC - Hold...

Upcoming Deadline for Form SHC - Holdings of Foreign Securities

16 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Recently, the Department of the Treasury released the final instructions for the reporting requirements of the Treasury International Capital Benchmark Form SHC for the 2016 calendar year. Form SHC is filed every five years with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

