UK's financial sector could shed 10,000 jobs over Brexit uncertainty, MPs told
The UK's powerhouse financial sector would face heightened risk and an exodus of well over 10,000 jobs without certainty over Britain's Brexit deal, MPs have heard. Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, said his customers "simply would not wait" and would move operations if the LSE did not have a clear path for continuing its global operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demoncrats Had The Habits to Bring Poverty In U...
|6 hr
|To Bring In Pover...
|1
|Despite Trump's Promise, The Economic Collapse ...
|9 hr
|My Stone Lion
|1
|Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect...
|20 hr
|Jack Ma Offered T...
|1
|Great customer
|23 hr
|Nomirepayments5494
|1
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|Mon
|From Rag To Raggedy
|1
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|Mon
|Smort Fisher
|3
|AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico.
|Mon
|Smort Cheever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC