UBS Signs Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With EPAM to Boost Innovation

EPAM Systems, Inc. , a leading global provider of product development and software engineering solutions, today announced that UBS AG, the world's largest wealth manager, has signed a multi-year strategic framework agreement. For the past nine years, UBS and EPAM have collaborated to stay at the forefront of technology, positioning UBS as a global leader in innovative financial products and services.

