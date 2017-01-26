U.S. economic growth likely slowed in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports, but a healthy increase in consumer spending and rising business investment should underscore the economy's underlying momentum. Gross domestic product probably increased at a 2.2 percent annual rate after accelerating at a 3.5 percent pace in the third quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|6 min
|Harry Paratestes
|5
|Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|11
|The Feud between DC Trump and Mexico on Import ...
|5 hr
|The Day Dream
|1
|Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de...
|6 hr
|same all over
|1
|Theresa Maid of Britain Can Apply Food Stamps i...
|7 hr
|Theresa Maid
|1
|A Fair Trade Practice May Impose Export Trade T...
|12 hr
|Export Tax
|1
|Dark Murky Cheever Used to Give His Time Line A...
|13 hr
|Cheever Time Line
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC