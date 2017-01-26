Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

U.S. economic growth likely slowed in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports, but a healthy increase in consumer spending and rising business investment should underscore the economy's underlying momentum. Gross domestic product probably increased at a 2.2 percent annual rate after accelerating at a 3.5 percent pace in the third quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... 6 min Harry Paratestes 5
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) 3 hr AIPAC is treason 11
The Feud between DC Trump and Mexico on Import ... 5 hr The Day Dream 1
News Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de... 6 hr same all over 1
Theresa Maid of Britain Can Apply Food Stamps i... 7 hr Theresa Maid 1
A Fair Trade Practice May Impose Export Trade T... 12 hr Export Tax 1
Dark Murky Cheever Used to Give His Time Line A... 13 hr Cheever Time Line 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC