Trump rally makes stock options great...

Trump rally makes stock options great again for some CEOs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Donald Trump once described Jamie Dimon as "the worst banker in the United States," but the president-elect has helped make the boss of JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Charles Scharf did not need a Trump-led stock rally to hit the jackpot. About two weeks before the election, he exercised nearly 800,000 options for gross proceeds of almost $33 million, U.S. regulatory filings show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a... 3 hr Beggar Tillerson 2
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 10 hr yidfellas v USA 3
David Cheever Is A Loyal and Faithful Servant t... 11 hr Cheever The Servant 1
IRS and TIGTA Are Looking For David Cheever Thr... 13 hr Cheever In Hiding 1
David Cheever Is Crowned The Liar Cheever For H... 14 hr Liar Cheever 1
T. Rex Tillerson Is Withered Like A Fallen Leaf... 14 hr Thomas T Lee 2
David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S... 15 hr Thomas T Lee 5
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC