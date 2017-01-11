TIMELINE-The global FX rigging scandal
Jan 11 The U.S. Justice Department's charges against three former currency traders on Tuesday brought a new twist to a rigging scandal that engulfed the world's largest financial market, saw dozens of traders fired and big banks fined around $10 billion. Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly of Citigroup, and Christopher Ashton, formerly of Barclays, were charged with conspiring to restrain trade in an indictment filed at a federal court in Manhattan.
