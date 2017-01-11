TIMELINE-The global FX rigging scandal

TIMELINE-The global FX rigging scandal

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 11 The U.S. Justice Department's charges against three former currency traders on Tuesday brought a new twist to a rigging scandal that engulfed the world's largest financial market, saw dozens of traders fired and big banks fined around $10 billion. Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly of Citigroup, and Christopher Ashton, formerly of Barclays, were charged with conspiring to restrain trade in an indictment filed at a federal court in Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a... 12 hr Beggar Tillerson 2
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 19 hr yidfellas v USA 3
David Cheever Is A Loyal and Faithful Servant t... 20 hr Cheever The Servant 1
IRS and TIGTA Are Looking For David Cheever Thr... 22 hr Cheever In Hiding 1
David Cheever Is Crowned The Liar Cheever For H... 23 hr Liar Cheever 1
T. Rex Tillerson Is Withered Like A Fallen Leaf... 23 hr Thomas T Lee 2
David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S... Wed Thomas T Lee 5
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC