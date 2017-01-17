Theresa May hails 'high value' of financial services amid bank talks in Davos

Prime Minister Theresa May said her talks with bankers and business chiefs at the World Economic Forum had been 'positive' Theresa May has acknowledged the "huge value" of the financial services industry to the UK following talks with bank bosses in Davos as the City braced for jobs being shifted from London after Brexit. The Prime Minister said her talks with bankers and business chiefs at the World Economic Forum had been "positive" and insisted her vision of a "global Britain" would keep posts in the UK.

