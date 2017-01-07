Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Earns "Buy" Rati...

Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Earns "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever's Eulogy Was Interrupted by the O... 2 hr The Dark and Murky 1
US Has A Deep Rooted Problem to Show Off the Mi... 6 hr All The Midgets 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 14 hr Patrick Gilbride 1
David Cheever Is Qualified to Get My $ 40 M Rew... Sat For Cheever to Know 1
All Those Who Sucked UP to AboRat Can Beg From ... Sat No Grace Period 1
Too Many Black Maggots Exhausted Your Resources... Sat Filthy Fisher 3
IRS and TIGTA Investigators Are Advised to Find... Fri David Cheever 1 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC