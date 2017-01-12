Swiss SNB's vice pres says negative rates key for monetary policy

Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag. The U.S. Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates gradually, but with inflation still weak in the euro zone there is little likelihood of the European Central Bank following suit any time soon.

