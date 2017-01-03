Swiss National Bank says expects 24 B...

Swiss National Bank says expects 24 Bln Sfr profit for 2016

Jan 9 Switzerland's central bank expects to post a profit of more than 24 billion Swiss francs for 2016, it said on Monday, as it logged big gains from its vast foreign currency holdings and its negative interest rate policy. The Swiss National Bank made a profit of 19 billion francs on foreign currency investments that rose to roughly 645 billion francs last year, a similar size to the entire Swiss economy.

